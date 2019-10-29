John Patrick Kearney
John Patrick Kearney, aka JFK, of Baroda passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter, Krystin (Chris); son, Keith (Danielle); grandkids, Ian, Sage, Nola and Weston; brothers and sisters, Kathy, Michael, Jim (Sue), Patrick (Karen) and Mary (Bob); and nieces and nephews, Jen, Dan, Shaun (Lauren & Jordan), Eric (Jessy) and Tim (Morgan). He also leaves behind many friends and loved ones.
We will be celebrating his life from noon- 4 p.m. at Round Barn Public House on Nov. 16.