John Richard Spyros Vorres
John Richard Spyros Vorres, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Murfressboro, Tenn. Vorres was born in Chicago and was the son of the late Hildegard Carmen Vorres and Spyros Vorres.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Julia Vorres, brother, Karl Vorres, and son, Richard Vorres.
Vorres is survived by a brother and sister, five children by his former (late) wife, Mary Vorres, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his wife Shirley’s two children, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service for Richard will be held by the family on 11 a.m, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Bernards Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. A short reception will follow the Mass.