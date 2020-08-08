The Honorable John T. Hammond, retired Berrien County Judge and longtime St. Joseph resident, passed away in Ann Arbor June 11, 2020, at age 87, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Jeffrey Hubers officiating, followed by a gathering at the church. The service and gathering will be in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army; PolioPlus, c/o Ann Arbor Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 131217, Ann Arbor, MI 48113, (the international fund to eradicate polio); or a hospice of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.