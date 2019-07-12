Johnny Michael Tackitt
Johnny Michael Tackitt, 64, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family.
A native of Pontotoc, Miss., he was born Nov. 7, 1954, to William Henry and Dora Mae McGloflin Tackett, and at a young age moved to Michigan with his family. On Dec. 16, 1978, he married Carol Elaine Hankins in Sister Lakes, Mich. For over 30 years he worked as a die-cast supervisor in tool and die at various facilities in Michigan. Five years ago, he and his family moved back to Pontotoc. Johnny was a skilled carpenter and talented auto body repair technician. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on cars and spending time with his greatest love, his family.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Tackitt of Pontotoc; daughter, Tammy Sacks of Laporte, Ind.; two sons, Johnny (Jessica) Tackitt of Watervliet and Steven Tackitt of Pontotoc; five grandchildren: Dominique, Aliza, Owen, Kaleb and Evan; four great-granddaughters; sister, Dorothy Bass of Saltillo, Miss.; two brothers, David (Judy) Tackett of Lake City, Ark., and Bobby (Marilyn) Tackett of Kalamazoo, Mich.; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friend, David Carter of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Leon Tackett and William Earl Tackett.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church, with Brother Bill Bass and Brother Mike Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.