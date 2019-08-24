Johnny Mosley
Johnny Mosley, a charismatic 57-year-old of Benton Harbor – a brother, son, uncle, cousin, father, nephew and friend – fell asleep in death on Aug. 11, 2019.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, 204 S. Fair Ave., Benton Harbor.
Johnny was born Feb. 22, 1962, to Marshall Mosley Jr. and Ruthie Lee Mosley, in Luxora, Ark. Johnny was a soldier in the U.S. Army 11th Bravo Infantry in Augsburg, Germany.
Johnny is predeceased by his daughter, Breanna Mosley; parents, Ruthie Lee Mosley (Williams) and Marshall Mosley Jr.; stepfather, Daniel Alexander Brown; brother, Bobby Mosley; uncles, William Booth and Leroy Booth; aunts, Idell Moore and Lena Ross; and his grandmother, Ruth Booth, all of whom he loved with all his heart.
Johnny is lovingly remembered by his brother, Marshall Mosley II; sisters, Mary Jean Brown and Brenda Lee Bowens; daughters, Shayla Marie Mosley, Alaysha Danyelle Mosley, Tiara Mosley and Alizae Singleton; son, Sean Mosley; grandsons, Jo’Mari Hassel, Crispin Whitfield III and Zae’Vion McDonald; granddaughter, Maleigha Tobar; aunts, Pearlie Mae Booth and Margaret Braggs; uncles, Joe Booth and Eddie Braggs; his favorite cousin, Willie Duncan; along with many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Eric Jackson (Dot), who was a true friend and held Johnny’s hand as he took his last breath.