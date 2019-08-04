Johnny R. Songer
Johnny R. Songer, 87, of Benton Harbor passed away on July 17, 2019, at Living Water AFC in Portage, Mich.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in Johnny's memory may be made to the American Stroke Association. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Johnny was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Bono, Ark., to Henry and Grace (Garner) Songer. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation in 1994 after 28 years, while also doing refrigeration and air conditioning repair for 25 years. Johnny loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, being with his family and special friends and fixing anything that needed it. He had a passion for nature, which included fishing, pontoon boat rides and feeding and watching his birds.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Kathy Cowgill and the staff at Living Water AFC for the exceptional love and care provided for Johnny over the past year.
Johnny is survived by his two daughters, Denese Poole of Benton Harbor and Dana Barrick of Portage; his son, Johnny D. Songer of Rochester, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille in 2015; his brother, Elvis Songer; and his dearest friend, the Rev. Charles Parrot.