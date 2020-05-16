Johnny Ray Green was born May 23, 1959, to the union of Robert Kirkland and Dorothy P. Green of Pemiscot, Mo. On April 29, 2020, God called his angel home so his wings could be attached.
Johnny attended Benton Harbor Area Schools and graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1977. From there he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Johnny received his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree from Ivy Tech in Elkhart, Ind. In 1987, he returned to the area and secured a job at the United Stated Post office, and while there he was known for making sure his residents received their mail on time. We all knew Johnny as a “people person” who loved spending time with his kids, family, grandchildren and friends.