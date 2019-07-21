Joseph E. Lodyga
Joseph E. Lodyga, 70, of St. Joseph passed away July 16, 2019, at his home. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Joe’s name to Caring Circle or the Soldiers and Sailors Fund. Those who wish to leave a condolence for the family may do so at www.Purelycremations.org.
Joe was born July 24, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Louis and Minnie (Horsic) Lodyga. At age 11, he worked at Potters for Lynott Logan and the Penny Arcade and Shaved Ice Stand at Silver Beach for Al Kasewurm. During his 30-year professional career, he worked in IT at Whirlpool Corp. until his retirement in March 2001.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed rummage and estate sales. Joe was particularly interested in all things related to Silver Beach. He avidly collected books about Michigan, Silver Beach and the Vietnam War. Joe regularly met with his coffee buddies at Martin’s in St. Joe and at the McDonald’s in Ft. Myers, Fla., where he wintered the last 10 years. Joe was a current member of the SJBH Elks 541, FOP 96, American Legion and the Melvin Cowart Post in Ft. Myers, and was a past member of the BH Lions where he made many lasting friendships.
Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan (Pecoraro); sons, Joseph (Ivy Niederberger) of Benton Harbor and David of St. Joseph; his pride and joy grandson, Ethan Joseph; sisters, Gloria Mance of St. Joseph, Pauline (Jerry) Little of Arkansas and Elizabeth (Bob) Spreybroeck of Bridgman; brother, Louis of Miami; father-in-law, Paul Pecoraro; and brothers- in-law, Mike (Margaret) Pecoraro and Paul (Bette) Pecoraro, all of Riverside; many nieces and nephews; and special niece, Teresa Stevens.
Joe was a very gentle, kind and loyal man. He was liked by all and will be greatly missed.