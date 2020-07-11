Joseph Eugene Scrima was born July 15, 1935, in Schenectady, N.Y. He was one of seven boys born to Mary (Gitto) Scrima, also of Schenectady, and Frank Scrima of Messina, Italy. Joe was the second born and had an adventurous childhood in the Adirondack Mountains. He was a drummer in jazz and swing bands, a great dancer and was voted best personality by his senior class. That proved to be true throughout his life as he was always found with a smile, a hand and a hug by all who encountered him.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Joe moved to Michigan in 1958 with the Remington Rand Typewriter Company. Joe’s other skills were soon realized in the starting of his first business, Edisan’s Shoes, in downtown St. Joseph in 1960. For 25 years he served the community with children’s shoes and eventually the creation of custom orthotics. He was the only pedorthist in the area for many years and helped many people walk and run without pain, as well as correcting many growth-related problems in children. The shoe store sadly was lost to a fire in 1985 and Joe eventually started his second business, the Eye Care Outlet in 1993. In this new endeavor he helped people with vision challenges and was successful, especially in his ongoing primary mission in life, of bringing hope and joy to those he met.