Joseph F. Stezowski, 83, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, peacefully in his home.
He was born March 7, 1937, to Adam Stanley and Olimpia Elizabeth (Radzik) Stezowski in South Haven.
Joseph graduated from South Haven High School with the class of 1955. He worked as foreman of the prototype department for Bohn Aluminum for 37 years before his retirement in 1992. Joseph married Jennie K. Kuhn on Nov. 25, 1994, and they shared 25 years of marriage before his passing. Joseph was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a gold member of the Michigan Flywheelers Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joseph served his country in the U. S. Navy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Anita Stezowski; his daughters: Brenda Certa and Valerie Stezowksi; and six brothers and sisters.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Jennie Stezowski; son-in-law, Blake Certa; grandchildren: Alex and Matt Certa and great-grandchildren: Allison and Claire Certa.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Stephen Daley officiating. COVID-19 measures will be taken. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at stpaulsouthhaven.com. Joseph will be laid to rest at Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church at 718 Arbor Court, South Haven, MI 49090, or to the Michigan Fly-wheeler’s Association at 06285 68th Street, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.