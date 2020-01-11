Joseph G. Adams
Joseph G. Adams, 74, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Sister Lakes passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Joseph was born on March 4, 1945, in Benton Harbor, the son of Howard Adams and Irene (Wetzel) Adams Nightlinger. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in Eau Claire with the class of 1963, and served in the Michigan National Guard. Joe married the love of his life, Connie Maureen Litke, on June 4, 1966, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Joe worked as a lineman/technician for Michigan Bell/Ameritech for over 31 years in the Southwest Michigan area, but also traveled throughout Michigan for his career to help where needed. He was a firefighter/EMT and fire chief with the Sister Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. Joe was a member of CWA and Pioneers of America.
Joe loved to snowmobile, fish and hunt, taking friends and family out on their pontoon on Dewey Lake where they lived for over 48 years. Later in life he enjoyed traveling, camping and learning the art of stained glass. He loved working with his hands and had such a loving heart for everyone; he would help anyone at any time. After retiring he enjoyed watching college football and spending time with his grandchildren whenever he could.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Connie Adams; daughters, Michelle Corne (Robert) and Tonya Niece (Joel); grandchildren, Ella and Madeline Corne and Connor, Avery, Jude and Gabriel Niece; sister, Beverly Sobieski (Ben); and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Melissa Adams; and brothers, Robert and John Adams.
A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date. Those who wish to remember Joe with a memorial donation are asked to consider either Ascension At Home/St. Vincent Hospice of Indianapolis or Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory, Indianapolis.