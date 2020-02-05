Joseph Harvey “Joe” Jones, 60, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Mike Schoeplein officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Athletic Association or Road to Life Church Missions. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.