Joseph “Joe” Edward McKie, 88, of Three Oaks died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He now resides in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joe was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Three Oaks Township, to Joseph H. and Helen McKie. He married Patricia E. DeBoer on Oct. 1, 1955, in Three Oaks. She preceded him in death April 20, 2015. Joe was born in the farmhouse on the old McKie homestead, south of town on what is now Forest Lawn Road. In 1937, 6 six years old, he started school at the Basswood schoolhouse and the next year continued into the first grade in Three Oaks. Joe graduated from Three Oaks High School as class president in 1950. After high school, about 1952, he worked at the Chamberlain Museum, readying the exhibits there to be moved to Michigan State University in Lansing. Beginning in February of 1955, Joe worked 34 years, mostly on the night shift for Joy Manufacturing Company in Michigan City, Ind. As time went on, he worked at the Three Oaks Post Office two to three days a week in the daytime from 1965-1977. After 34 years at Joy, the plant closed and it was on to finding work at Bridgman Schools and finally, in the hot tool crib at Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman.