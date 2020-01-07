Joseph 'Joe' Swetay
Joseph “Joe” Swetay, 75, of Covert Township died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Red Arrow General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rich Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Memorials maybe made to the family in his name.
Joe was born on March 20, 1944, in South Haven, to Joseph and Grace Swetay. He married his wife, Sharon Annette, in 1971, and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage. Joe was employed at Menasha Corp for 36 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of Red Arrow General Baptist Church. Joe was an avid bowler for over 50 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions. Most of all, Joe loved being with his family.
His family includes his wife, Sharon Annette; his children, Adella (Randy) Wells of Coloma and Josh (Starla) Swetay of Watervliet; his sister, Shirley Somers of Hartford; his brother, Donald Swetay of Kalamazoo; his grandchildren, Alanna, Skylar, Jonathan, Heavyn, Randy Jr. (Kayla) and Breanna; and his great-grandchildren, Addison, Jace and Derrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alfred.