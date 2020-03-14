Joseph John Gagliardo, 83, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 12, 2020.
He was born Dec. 16, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Raia) Gagliardo in Chicago. He moved to Michigan as a child and lived the Michigan life to the fullest. He graduated from Coloma High School in 1955. He married Reda Murphy in 1958, and they lived in Coloma their entire lives. He retired from Clark Equipment Company in 1986 and then worked for Arny Construction until 1999. He then spent his time working on their cabin in northern Michigan. His entire family spent many years enjoying time up north. They raised four wonderful children: Jody (Ed) Maher, Jana (Tyler) Baldwin, Anthony (Kelley) Gagliardo and Amy (Brad) Snyder. Joe was an avid sportsman and loved being in the woods or on a lake (frozen or otherwise) any time of the year. He loved everything having to do with being outside.