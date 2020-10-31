Joseph W. Shermak, 99, of Three Oaks passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Bridgman.
Joseph was born Oct. 11, 1921, in Harbert to the late John and Bessie (Irwin) Shermak. Joseph served proudly in the U.S. Army.
Updated: October 31, 2020 @ 9:19 am
