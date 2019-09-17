Joseph Wayne 'Butch' Klupp
Joseph Wayne “Butch” Klupp, 74, of Berrien Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home with his wife and daughter at his side.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with Pastor Jeremy Koehler officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Joe was born on May 28, 1945, in Lake Township, to Charles and Mae (Carpenter) Klupp. He married Leona (Schadler) Klupp on May 27, 1972. He worked for Hasse’s Wrecker and Crane for many years. After his knee surgeries, he went to work at Berrien Bus and retired from there in 2013. Joe served his country in the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He later was a part of Vietnow, which he held the titles of membership coordinator and president. He enjoyed watching his Chicago Cubs for many years. He loved dogs and especially enjoyed spending time with his granddog, Suzy.
Joe is survived by his wife, Leona; his daughter, JoAnn Klupp of Berrien Springs; his mother, Mae; his siblings, Dorothy Morris of Benton Harbor, Barbara Page of Kalamazoo, Nancy Terlisner of Benton Harbor, Cheryl Cowan of St. Joseph, Charles Klupp, Jr. of Benton Harbor and Deborah (Tom) Barnes of Tombean, Texas; his special aunt, Martha Klupp of Stevensville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his special uncle, Henry Klupp; and his in-laws, Edward Sr. and Wilma Schadler.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Caring Circle Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 556-9450. Those wishing to share a memory or sign the guest book online may do so at www.starksfamilyfh.com.