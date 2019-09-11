Josephine M. Hodorowski
Josephine M. Hodorowski, 96, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her cremains will be taken to Chicago to be with her family.
Josephine was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen and Margaret "Marge."
She is survived by her beloved sister, Florence; brother-in-law, Mike; nephews; and a niece.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.