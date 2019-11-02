Joy Lynn Stump
Joy’s life began April 2, 1980, in Berrien Springs. She grew up in Watervliet where she had many friends and loved ones. Joy enjoyed shopping, going on motorcycle rides with her boyfriend, spending time with her granddaughter and loving life.
She leaves behind a large loving family to cherish her memory, which includes: two children, Bryanna Stump and Chase Morris; a granddaughter, Bryleigh Holly; her mom, Gaynelle Achterhof; her stepmom, Dee Horton; seven siblings: Rich Curry, Doug (Penny) Curry, Ronn (Tammy) Horton, Dean (Kathryn) Duncan, Cherrie (Paul) Phillippi, Michael (Dawn) Hoffman and Michael Duncan; a niece, Alana Byston; and several other nieces and nephews.
Joy died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Her dad, Ron Horton; a sister, Faith Horton; a brother, Duane Horton; a nephew, Duane Horton; and her best friend, Gayle Moss; precede Joy in death.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, with visitation prior from 2-4 p.m., at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Joy’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.