Joyce Ann Lloyd
Joyce Ann Lloyd, 67, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2272 Townline Road, Benton Harbor, with Pastor Maurice McAfee officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Harbor Public Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Joyce was born on Oct. 3, 1952, to Ernest Sr. and Florida (Matthews) Lloyd in Chicago. She grew up in Benton Harbor and graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Joyce served 30 years with the state of Michigan at the Social Services facility, now the Department of Human Services facility. She enjoyed reading, loved to cook – providing meals for others and keeping everyone busy by delegating work. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Joyce is survived by her father, Earnest Lloyd Sr.; children, Eddie (Karmin) Anderson of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Tihate (James) Pryor of Orlando, Fla.; siblings, Mattie Johnston of Saginaw, Mich., Mary Lloyd-Kelley of Holland, Mich., Earnest Lloyd Jr. of Benton Harbor, David Lloyd of Little Rock, Ark., Regina (Ricky) Davis of Berrien Springs, Diane (Maurice) Bowman of Kalamazoo, Lisa Lloyd of Benton Harbor and Stacey (Danielle) Lloyd of Tucson, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Florida Lloyd; son, Aaron Anderson; and beloved dog, Red.