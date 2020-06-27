Joyce Elaine Davis, 84, of Benton Harbor passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Joyce was born in Galien on April 28, 1936, to the late Orville and Elizabeth (Kellogg) Roundy. She was a 1954 graduate of Galien High School, as well as Miss Galien 1954. On June 19, 1955, in Galien, she married Robert Lee Davis. Joyce was a secretary-dispatcher for the City of St. Joseph and secretary for the Volunteer Director at Mercy Hospital.