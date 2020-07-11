On June 23, 2020, Joyce Elaine Kroening, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84. She was a resident of Stevensville and New Buffalo before moving to Florida.
Joyce was born on March 3, 1936, in Holland, Mich., to Harold and Alice Kraai. On Dec. 30, 1955, she was married to John Kroening, and together they raised four daughters: Kimberly, Wendi, Pamela and Laurie. Joyce had a passion for gardening, and just like in her relationships, she had the ability to nurture and grow most anything she touched. She took pride in her homes in both Michigan and Florida, always meticulously caring for her beautiful plants and flowers.