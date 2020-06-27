Joyce Ellen (Bartz) Both died peacefully with a smile on her face on Friday at Hanson Hospice Center, with her loving daughters by her side.
She was born on July 17, 1925, in Royalton Township, to William and Madge (Birdsey) Bartz. As a youngster, she helped out on her family’s fruit farm on Scottdale Road. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, Joyce graduated from Evanston Hospital School of Nursing in Illinois. She worked for many years at the former Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph (now Spectrum Health Lakeland). Before retiring, she worked for Whirlpool Corp. as an industrial nurse.