Joyce Marie Southland
Joyce Marie Southland, 93, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware, Benton Harbor. Burial will follow.
Joyce was born July 4, 1926, in Benton Harbor.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Allen of Central Alaska; sons, Michael (Angela) Houser of Paw Paw and Patrick (Julie) Houser of Baroda; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Gerald Southland; mother, Ester (Martin) Osborn; father, Meredith Osborn; brothers, George and Thomas; and sister, Karen (Clifford) Weber.
The children of Joyce would like to give a special thanks of appreciation to Frank and Sherry (niece) Noble who gave so much love and care for our mother. They showed the love they had for her during the years she was unable to care for herself. We also appreciate the wonderful care that Caretel Inns of Lakeland gave her.