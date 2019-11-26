Juana Cruz
Juana Cruz was born May 29, 1954, in Harlingen, Texas, the daughter of Pablo and Sara (Rocha) Perez.
Juana passed away at the age of 65 on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home in Lawrence.
Juana was a simple person who liked to go fishing with her husband, David, but most important to her was the time spent with her loving family.
Juana is survived by her husband, David Cruz Sr.; nine children: David Jr. (Irma) Cruz of Watervliet, Alicia (David) Reyes of Bangor, Cris (Belen) Cruz of Lawrence, Angel Cruz of Texas, Linda (Rick) Cruz-Merritt of Lawrence, Juan (Jasmine) Cruz of Lawrence, Santos (Jami) Cruz of Hartford, Blanca (Federico) Frausto of New York and Rocky (Cassandra) Cruz of Hartford; 31 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Juana was preceded in passing by her parents; and two children, Cristobal Cruz and Francisco Cruz.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, where a celebration of Juana’s life will commence at 7 p.m. Pastor Margie Salas of Igelisa de Espirtu Santo in Paw Paw will officiate. As to Juana’s wishes, cremation will follow the service. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so on our website at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.