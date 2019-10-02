Juanita Miller
Juanita Miller, 87, of Hartford went home to be with her husband and Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Full Gospel Assembly Church in Hartford. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the church. Those wishing to share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Juanita was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Hollywood, Mo., to William and Myrtle Jackson. Juanita and Eugene Miller were married in 1948, and the couple soon thereafter moved to the Coloma area where they raised their four daughters. She was an active and longtime member of the Full Gospel Assembly. Family was very important to Juanita, but she also had a love for most everyone she met. She was very involved with senior citizen activities, both here and in Winter Haven, Fla., where she spent her winters. When in Florida, she would travel wherever she needed to go in her golf cart, which she referred to as her buggy.
Juanita is survived by her daughters: Judy (Kenny) Willis of Hartford, Sandra (Homer) Langston of Winter Haven, Pamela (Jim) Corbett of Elgin, S.C., and Tina (Jim) Mitchell of Coloma; her sisters, Irene Emery of Hartford and Mary Jo Jackson and Rosie (Ervin) Sexton, both of Leachville, Ark; grandchildren: Debbie and Les Sexton, Ray Langston, Simona Asiatico, Jeff Newton Jr., Jennifer Asiatico, Danielle McDaniel, James Corbett, Jamos, Jeret, and Javin Mitchell and Justyc Newnum; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, in 2005; her sister, Goldie; brothers, Stoney, Ira and Rueben; her granddaughter, Jennifer Asiatico; her grandson, Ray Langston; her great-grandson, Blaine Newton; and her son-in-law, Lester Sexton.