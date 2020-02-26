St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.