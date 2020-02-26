Juanita Nelson, 87, of Plainwell, Mich., went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born to Walter and Gladys (Mann) Morgan on May 23, 1932, in Sitka, Ark., Juanita married Clyde W. Nelson on Feb. 4, 1949. He passed away on Feb. 1, 1990. Also preceding her in passing are her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Melba Nelson.