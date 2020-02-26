Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Juanita Nelson, 87, of Plainwell, Mich., went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born to Walter and Gladys (Mann) Morgan on May 23, 1932, in Sitka, Ark., Juanita married Clyde W. Nelson on Feb. 4, 1949. He passed away on Feb. 1, 1990. Also preceding her in passing are her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Melba Nelson.