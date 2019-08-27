Judith 'Chickie' K. Boyle
Judith “Chickie” K. Boyle, 75, of Bridgman, formerly of Stevensville passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church Street, St. Joseph, with Father German Perez as celebrant. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 6:30 Rosary at The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center, 4382 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, MI 49127. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Judy was born Nov. 16, 1943, the daughter of the late Frank and Thelma (Hosbein) Horton. She enjoyed fishing and baking and was proud of her work with the Chikaming Ambulance Service. On Oct. 16,1993, she married Gary Boyle, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2017.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Laura Brunke, Lisa (Evert Vandeworp) Brunke and Lonna Maynard; and their father, Arthur Brunke; grandchildren: Josef (Jamie) Ottusch, Alex Ottusch, Lena (Andrew) D’Agostino, Jessilyn Albanelli, Dylan St. Julien and Lydia St. Julien; and great-grandchildren: Tyler Ottusch, James Ottusch, Raelyn Rojas, Elinor D’Agostino and Ermino Albanelli.