Judy D. Hall
Judy D. Hall, 71, of Stevensville, passed away Saturday morning Aug. 3 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Tom McNally officiating. Private burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Readiness Center in Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign Judy’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Judy was born Jan. 20, 1948 in St. Joseph to Harold and Clara (Kaatz) Neuman. Upon graduation from St. Joseph High School, Judy worked for the Heath Company as a secretary in the Engineering Department. She also worked in the same capacity for Purdue University and Mark I Realty after her marriage to Bob in 1969. Judy’s chosen profession was being a mother and a homemaker which she did with perfection. She was a Brownie Troop Leader, volunteered at her children’s school and taught R.C.I.A instruction classes at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Her passion was her family and she loved to host events for family and friends attending to every detail to make it special for everyone. She collected clowns and angels, loved to find the perfect dishes for holiday celebrations and decorated her home with “treasures” from her global travels. She was a kind, thoughtful, and caring person who placed family and friends first. She and Bob were blessed to be able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Judy is survived by her husband Bob; her daughter Amie (Tim) Edwards of Columbus, Ind.; son-in-law Mike Koch of Fishers, Ind.; three grandchildren, Kaleigh & Korey Koch and Lucas Edwards; siblings, Jim (Judy) Neuman of St. Joseph, Debby Pinkston of Perrysburg, Ohio, Marianne Genovese of St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie Koch on Oct. 23, 2007, and her parents.