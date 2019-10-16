Juene Barbara Knutel
Juene Barbara Knutel, 83, of Three Oaks, died peacefully Monday morning, Oct. 14, 2019, with her beloved husband at her side in the memory care unit of Brentwood of Niles.
She was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Joliet, Ill., the only child of Monte and Martha Atherton. Juene was a graduate of West Aurora High School, class of 1954. After graduation she attended Northern Illinois University, where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, and graduated in June 1958. She married Fred Knutel on Aug. 9, 1958, in Aurora, Ill.
Juene pursued her teaching career at Galien High School, beginning in September 1958. In June 1974 she enrolled in the University of Notre Dame and received her master's of business administration degree in May 1977, part of the first class in which Notre Dame accepted women into the master's graduate program. She then took a teaching job at Lake Michigan College, where she taught accounting for 21 years, retiring as Accounting Department chair in 1998. She established the first IT computer labs at the college.
Between 1961 and 1970, Juene and Fred adopted five children from Catholic Charities. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Three Oaks, where she was very active and taught CCD. She loved to travel and knitted and crocheted many clothing items for her beloved family members, especially her dear grandchildren. Juene loved to play golf and attend basketball and volleyball games at River Valley High School.
Juene will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred Knutel, of Three Oaks; three daughters, Janet (Brian) Attara of Chicago, Julie (Matt) Ungarino of Metairie, La., and Jennifer (Andy) Martz of Dexter, Mich.; two sons, Peter (Judy) Knutel of Knox, Ind., and Phillip (Jennifer) Knutel of Hudson, Mass.; and 13 grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash St. East, Three Oaks, with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 Ash St. West, Three Oaks, with visitation beginning one hour earlier at 10 a.m.
The family prefers any contributions in memory of Juene be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 Ash St. West, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.