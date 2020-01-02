Julie L. Ervin
Julie L. Ervin, 61, of Bristol, Ind., died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after becoming ill on Saturday at home.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1958, in Benton Harbor to the late William and Royce (Wright) Krause.
On Nov. 12, 1999, she married Ralph R. Ervin in Goshen, Ind. He survives, along with her son, Richard Weeks of Benton Harbor.
Julie was an employee of Elkhart General Hospital, where she was a secretary in several different departments. She had been employed there since Aug. 3, 1981. She enjoyed traveling and her beloved dog, Mattie. Julie was also a graduate of Benton Harbor High School.
Visitation for Julie will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, where services will be at 2 p.m. Pastor Steven Steele will officiate, and burial will be in Olive West Cemetery in Elkhart County.
Because of Julie’s love of animals, the family prefers memorial contributions to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
