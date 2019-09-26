Julius G. Rainey
Julius G. Rainey, age 96, of Bangor passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Alamo Nursing Home in Kalamazoo.
Julius was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Troy, Tenn., the son of Julius and Odie (Prince) Rainey, and had lived in the Bangor area since 1957. He served in WWII as a gunner in the U.S. Navy, on the supply ships. Julius was owner and operator of Avalon Farms for many years with his family.
Surviving are his three children, Dave (Judy) Rainey of Bangor, Dennis (Debra) Rainey of Paw Paw and Sandie (Robert) DeVlieger of Grand Rapids; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Sinclair of Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Maynell; and sister, Maude Burtzloff.
The family will meet friends on Monday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. The Rev. Dr. Mona Joslyn will officiate. Interment will follow in Keeler Township Cemetery, Keeler Township. The family suggests memorials be made to the Al-Van Humane Society.