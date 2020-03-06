June Satkey, 87, of South Haven passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully in her home.
She was born April 8, 1932, to Dean and Luella (Struble) Haines in South Haven. June worked at the Van Buren County District Court for 30 years before her retirement. June married Charles “Chuck” Satkey on Oct. 18, 1952, at the First Congregational Church in South Haven, and they shared 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. She enjoyed cooking, basket weaving and spending many years with her family, who she loved dearly. June was a member of the First Church of God in South Haven.