June Yeske
June Yeske, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home in St. Joseph.
At June’s request, a private cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be held at a later date in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Caring Circle Hospice at www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle/give-now/donate, or Berrien County Cancer Society at www.bccancerservice.org.
June was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Melbourne, Australia, to Edward and Myrtle Ford. On May 12, 1946, in Brisbane, Australia, she married Harry Yeske, who preceded her death in 1998. June worked for LECO Corp. in the International Division for 32 years until her retirement. She also was a hospice volunteer and member of the Elks Club. June was an avid tennis enthusiast, who enjoyed not only watching the sport, but playing as well.
June is survived by her son-in-law, Jim (Marilyn) Modigell; her grandsons, Jim (Kim) and Bruce (Tara) Modigell; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Emma Modigell.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her beloved daughter, Gail Ann Modigell; and her four siblings.