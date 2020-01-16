Junior Clifford Martin and Verna Jean (Hibnar) Martin
Junior Clifford Martin, 88, and Verna Jean (Hibnar) Martin, 83, of St. Joseph, both passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, due to a vehicle accident in Van Buren County.
Junior C. Martin was born on Oct. 20, 1931, to William C. Martin and Louise (Stacy) Martin. Verna J. Martin was born on April 24, 1936, to Carl Hibnar and Edna (Hibnar) Peck.
Junior and Verna were married in Muskegon, Mich., on June 28, 1956, and were married for 63 years.
Junior served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on Nov. 9, 1954. He retired from Bendix Corporation in 1976, in St. Joseph.
Verna was a stay-at-home mother of two children, Lonna Fay (Martin) Privett and Joy Lynne (Martin) Steffey.
Verna was predeceased by two sisters, Viola (Hibnar) Hafley of Chelsea, Mich., and Velma (Hibnar) Culver of Walled Lake, Mich.; and her brother, Larry Gail Hibnar.
Surviving relatives include her brothers, Albert J. Hibnar (Beverly) of St. Joseph, and Carl V. Hibnar of Ferrysburg, Mich.
Junior was predeceased by a sister, Delores E. (Vince) Pruitt; and by stepsisters and a brother, Holly (John) Mast, Susan (Al) Johns and Eugene F. (Delores) Johnson.
Surviving sisters include: Evelyn C. (Al) Burandt of Mesa, Ariz., and Beverly J. (Warren) Disbrow of Payson, Ariz.; and stepsister, Carole (Bill) Shriber of Sawyer.
Lonna (Dale) Privett has two children, Margaret Craft and William Craft; and Lonna’s stepchildren include Paul Privett, Brad Privett and Christopher Privett; along with nine grandchildren.
Joy Steffey has two children, Nicole Steffey (Benjamin) Johnson and Steven Steffey.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Baroda Township Park.