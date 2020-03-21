Karen’s life began Dec. 6, 1958, in Benton Harbor. She spent most of her childhood in Benton Harbor, and as a teenager they moved to Coloma, where she graduated from high school. Karen had a passion for gardening and loved the beach, where she spent many days when growing up. She loved music and dancing, spending her free time with her grandchildren, family and pets. In 1999 she and her husband, Greg, bought a concession business and spent many festivals and fairs feeding the people of Southwest Michigan. Karen’s infectious smile and personality always made you look forward to seeing her. Karen was always there for people, from the elderly to the young, whenever they needed a helping hand and was a second mom to many. Whenever you found yourself in need of guidance or help, Karen would be there for you. She loved hosting family holidays, especially Christmas, reunions, showers and any reason to have a fun get together. People often had a favorite dish or dessert she would make for them. Karen had a big heart, touched many people’s lives and will be deeply missed.
Karen’s greatest love was her family, which includes: her husband of 41 years, Greg Belter; three children, Rebecca (Jason) Collins, William Belter and Robert (Jenna) Belter; two grandchildren, Jack and Meadow Collins; her parents, Corinne and Everett “Jan” Edgin; five siblings, Marcia Lee, David Foster, Susan Neal, Mark Foster and Bob Foster; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nephews and nieces.