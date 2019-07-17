Karen Elizabeth Backus
Karen Elizabeth Backus, 76, of New Troy passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Friends may meet with the family from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with a time of sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given toward the funeral expenses. Online donations and condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Karen was born June 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Raymond and Carolyn (Jones) Bachteal. On Oct. 12, 1968, she married Marvin Backus, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1998. Karen worked for LECO Corporation for 30 years and enjoyed reconnecting with her LECO co-workers at the annual picnic. She loved her animals, shopping and going to the Getaway Grille and Cubbie Bar in Bridgman. In her younger years she took her kids for rides on her Honda motorcycle and most recently, for her 76th birthday, she was able to ride on her daughter's motorcycle.
Survivors include her children: Julia (Gene) Milliken, David Thain, Russell (Tamara Morrison) Thain and Lance (Candace) Backus; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Paul Sandoval.
Karen was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Bachteal; and a sister, Arlene Shaff.