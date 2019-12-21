Karen L. Vartroba
Karen L. Vatroba, 77, of Coloma, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Duffield and Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where the family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Haven congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses or to Caring Circle.
Karen was born in St. Joseph to Gustav Alfred Lockwitz and Frieda Linda Popke.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank "Tom" Vatroba; her brother, William "Bill" (Chris) Lockwitz; their two daughters, Katie (Mark) De Mercusio and Sarah (Benjamin) Auerbach-Lockwitz; and her sister's three sons, Jeffery Parnell, Steven (Donna) Parnell and Scott (Karen) Parnell.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Darlene (Stan) Parnell.