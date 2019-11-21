Karen L. Vertroba
Karen L. Vatroba, 77, of Coloma died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Karen was born in St. Joseph to Gustav Alfred Lockwitz and Frieda Linda Popke.
Karen and her husband, Frank "Tom" Vatroba, were married for over 55 years. Karen enjoyed traveling in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Quetico Provincial Park and staying at lakes in northeastern Minnesota. She also enjoyed traveling throughout lower and upper Michigan as they photographed many waterfalls, lighthouses and scenic shorelines, including Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Karen's greatest joy was helping people learn what the Bible teaches about Jehovah God, his son, Christ Jesus and their purpose for the earth and mankind as originally recorded at Genesis 1:28, and that his word never goes unfulfilled as he says in Isaiah 55:11. The way this will be fulfilled is what Jesus taught us to pray for in Matthew 6:9-10. Her strong faith in the resurrection Jesus promised in John 5:28-29 was a source of real strength to both Karen and her husband during her final days.
In addition to her husband, Frank, Karen is survived by her brother, William "Bill" (Chris) Lockwitz and their two daughters, Katie (Mark) De Mercusio and Sarah (Benjamin) Auerbach-Lockwitz; and her sister's three sons, Jeffery Parnell, Steven (Donna) Parnell and Scott (Karen) Parnell.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Darlene (Stan) Parnell.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma is assisting the family. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.