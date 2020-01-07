Karen Marie Smith-Paraf
Karen Marie Smith-Paraf, 63, of Sawyer died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the presence of her family.
Karen was born March 16, 1956, in Chicago, to Christy “Chris” and Olga Rigoni. She married Corey Paraf on Feb. 23, 2007, in Cook County, Ill.
Karen was an amazing woman who truly loved her family and friends, and always put them above herself. Her smile lit up rooms and she spread love and laughter with everyone she encountered. Karen will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but her spirit will live on in each of them.
Karen is survived by her husband of 12 years, Corey Paraf of Sawyer; one daughter, Krystal (Dan) Smith-Rettich of Justice, Ill.; one son, Donald (Marylin Winkle) Smith of Los Angeles; one grandson, Abraham; twin granddaughters, Penelope and Willow; one sister, Rea Pietras of Chicago; and one cousin, Martha “Cookie” (Ray) Nelson of South Haven.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Karen to the veterans organization of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.