Karen Yvonne Hipskind
Mrs. Karen Yvonne Hipskind, 64, a resident of Auburndale, Fla., passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Hipskind was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Plant City, Fla., to Ernest and Grace (Cumbie) Linton. She was a resident of Polk County, Fla. since 2013, coming from Benton, Ark. She graduated from Coloma High School in Coloma, Mich. Karen was a homemaker and a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Fla. She volunteered in younger years at her children's school and helped with the children's program at church. Karen enjoyed going to the movies, landscaping, crafts, animals and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece, Amanda Linton.
Karen is survived by her loving and devoted family: her husband of 47 years, Tim Hipskind, of Auburndale; two sons, Jason (Melissa) Hipskind of Minneola, Fla., and Shawn (Denise) Hipskind of Benton, Ark.; daughter, Amy Hipskind of Benton; brother, Michael Linton of Casper, Wyo.; five grandchildren: Austin, Rachel, Logan, Ryder and Lily; and her toy poodle, Kurley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Hipskind's name to Westood Missionary Baptist Church (Mission Fund), 3210 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, with a gathering beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, (863) 967-1167.