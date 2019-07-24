Karl 'AK' Gast Jr.

Karl “AK” Gast Jr., 96, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. David Stout officiating. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.

Karl is survived by his daughters: Margy (Barb) Gast, Karla (Mike) Vernasco, Betsy (Mick) Thorrez, Mary (Tom) Rembowicz and Andie (Sue) Gast; 12 loving grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 74 years, Jane; and siblings, George Gast, Florence Gast and Mickey Thomas.

 

 