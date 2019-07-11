Karl 'AK' Gast Jr.
Karl “AK” Gast Jr., 96, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. David Stout officiating. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Karl was born on June 19, 1922, in St. Joseph, to Albert K. Sr. and Maitland (Piper) Gast. Shortly after high school graduation, Karl proudly served our country by enlisting in the Army Air Corp during World War II. While being stationed in Texas, Karl met the love of his life, Mary “Jane” Goode. The two were married on Aug. 21, 1944, in Dallas. In 1946, Karl and Jane returned to his hometown of St. Joseph, where they continued to grow and raise their family.
Karl worked for and co-owned Star Shade Cutter Company for 53 years. He was a proud member of Riverview Park Christian Church, where he taught adult Sunday School and was involved in many other church activities. Karl was active in St. Joseph Rotary, Syndicate Investment Club and The Public Housing Commission of St. Joseph. While Karl enjoyed playing basketball in his younger years, his favorite hobby was golf. He was a member of Berrien Hills Country Club and The Point O’ Woods Country Club, where he was the last living charter member. However, what Karl loved more than anything, was his family. He loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, laughing and making memories. Karl was an incredible man, whose kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.
Karl is survived by his daughters: Margy (Barb) Gast, Karla (Mike) Vernasco, Betsy (Mick) Thorrez, Mary (Tom) Rembowicz and Andie (Sue) Gast; 12 loving grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 74 years, Jane; and siblings, George Gast, Florence Gast and Mickey Thomas.