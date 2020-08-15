Karla Renee Gustafson, 48, of St. Joseph passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. She was born March 21, 1972, in St. Joseph, to David Gustafson Sr. and Judith Helen Flowers. After graduating from high school, she attended cosmetology classes at Twin Cities Beauty College. She worked for IPC Print Services. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching talk shows, soap operas and playing computer games. Karla’s favorite times were spent with her family. She will forever be remembered for her great sense of humor.
Karla is survived by her mother, Judith Helen Flowers of St. Joseph; sister, Tricia (Ronald) Metz of Coloma; brothers: David Gustafson Jr. of St. Joseph and Curtis (Tracy) Gustafson of Stevensville; nieces: Katie (Matthew) Shuler and Kathy (Troy) Burkle; and nephews: Eric Gustafson and Braeden Metz.
A celebration of life is planned for 3-7 p.m Aug. 30, at Curt and Tracy’s home. For those who wish to leave an online condolence you may do so at www.purely cremations.org.
Memorial donations in Karla’s name may be made to the Multiple-Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.