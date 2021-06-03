Kasay Allen Clem-Kobylinski, 13, of Benton Harbor departed this life May 31, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Kasay was born July 28, 2007 in St. Joseph, to Jenna Clem and Kirk Kobylinski. He enjoyed playing on electronic devices and especially the game Roblox. His favorite television shows were “The Walking Dead” and “Jojo.” He had aspirations of being a bus driver one day. Like most teenagers, he enjoyed eating McDonald’s cheeseburgers, pizza, meatloaf and mashed potatoes.