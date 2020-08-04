Katherine Anne Elizabeth Hass Postman, 94, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home in Berrien Springs.
She was born April 27, 1926, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Bernard Albert Andrew and Mary Elizabeth (Diener) Hass. She married George James Keith on March 18, 1946. They had four children: William “Bill,” Betty, Barbara and Beverly. George died on May 18, 1955. Katherine and her children moved to District Heights, Md., where her brother, Edward, hired her to work in his company, Hass Instrument Co. Here she met Richard Allen Postman and married him on Nov. 11, 1960. They resided in Berrien Springs for over 40 years.