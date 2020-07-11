Kathleen Kaye “Kathy” Clem, formerly of Baroda passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private family services will follow, with burial in Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathy’s name may be made to the family in care of Kayle Narregan. Those wishing to sign Kathy’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.