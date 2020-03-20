Kathleen M. “Kathy” Deegan, 73, of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of St. Joseph or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Kathy was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in Chicago, to Thomas and Lucille (Healy) Mucker. She graduated from Maria High School in 1964, and continued her education at DePaul University. On Nov. 19, 1966, Kathy married the love of her life, Terrence “Terry” Deegan, in Chicago. For many years, Kathy was the head cashier at the former Edmund’s Grocery Store. She later changed careers and began working for Norwood Federal Bank as a customer service representative. After moving to the St. Joseph area in 1986, Kathy began employment with Spelman & Sauer Law Firm as a legal secretary. She was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was active in Bible study and the Heart to Heart prayer group. She would selflessly help any friend, anytime, in their time of need. Kathy was a volunteer for Birthright of St. Joseph, where she held a position on the Auxiliary Board and was responsible for planning and executing a large rummage sale fundraiser. Kathy also held the position of president of her neighborhood’s homeowners association.