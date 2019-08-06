Kathleen M. Meyers
Kathleen M. Meyers, 90, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Kathleen’s life began Dec. 21, 1928, in Chicago. She spent most of her life in Southwest Michigan. She earned a bachelor’s degree in heath studies from Western Michigan University. She then worked as a registered nurse at Watervliet Community Hospital, then Whirlpool Corporation, and lastly she worked at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. Outside of work, Kathleen enjoyed sewing, playing bingo and bird watching.
Kathleen leaves behind a loving family which includes five children: Bruce (Nancy) Meyers, Gregory Meyers, Janice (Dale) Smith, Cindy (Steve) Graffenius and Christine Meyers; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Diane Meyers; a brother, Edward Glavin; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Mark Meyers and Jeffery Meyers; five sisters: Margaret, Josephine, Mary, Anna Mae and Eileen; and her parents, Stephen and Margaret (Foley) Glavin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet. Friends may visit with Kathleen’s family from 6-8 p .m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with the Rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m., at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You may leave a message of comfort for Kathleen’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.