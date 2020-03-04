Kathryn was born July 23, 1924, in Monroe, Wis., and died Feb. 29, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital under the caring staff in hospice.
She was the daughter of Christian and Kathryn Klarer, immigrants from Appenzell, Switzerland. She was a proud Swiss and spoke fluent Swiss as a child. She worked at the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband Neil, who predeceased her in 2017. They were married 68 years before his death. She lived in Beloit, Wis., Marion, Ohio, St. Joseph, Mich., and eventually moved to Findlay, Ohio. The last three years were spent at Birchaven Heights where she made many new and special friends, including the staff who always were there for her.